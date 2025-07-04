Delhi government to enhance security at Saket Court with over 200 CCTV cameras Delhi: The project will also see the integration of the existing CCTV cameras with the newly proposed IP-based surveillance system. Officials from the Public Works Department stated that a tender has already been floated for the initiative.

New Delhi:

In a significant step to bolster security, the Delhi government has decided to install over 200 state-of-the-art CCTV cameras at the Saket District Court complex. The initiative, led by the Public Works Department (PWD), comes in the wake of growing safety concerns following a recent fatal incident inside the court premises.

Trigger: Killing of an undertrial inside the lockup

The security overhaul follows the murder of an undertrial prisoner on June 5, allegedly at the hands of two fellow inmates due to a longstanding enmity. The incident occurred within the lockup of the Saket Court complex, raising serious questions about existing security arrangements.

Investment and surveillance upgrade

To prevent such incidents in the future, the Delhi government is investing Rs 2.4 crore to upgrade and modernise surveillance infrastructure.

The plan includes-

Installation of 168 bullet cameras and 101 eight-megapixel dome cameras

Coverage for both the court building and the residential complex

Establishment of a records room and a 24x7 IP-based surveillance system

Integration and timeline

The project also involves integrating existing cameras with the new IP-based system. A tender for the same has been floated. According to PWD officials, the work will take approximately three months to complete after the contract is awarded.

Compliance with High Court orders

The move aligns with the Delhi High Court’s 2021 directive mandating security audits, vehicle checks, and CCTV installation across district courts. Following the June 5 (Thursday) incident, the Principal District and Sessions Judge of South Delhi confirmed that "integrated security equipment" is being installed at entry points of the Saket complex.