Delhi govt seeks public suggestions to address road congestion, improve travel time in city

In order to tackle road congestion and enhance travel efficiency, the Delhi Transport Department has sought suggestions and objections from the general public and other stakeholders on its proposal to restructure inter-state bus operations. As per a public notice, the department recommends assigning dedicated terminals for buses based on their regional origins.

"Transport Department intends to obtain comments/inputs from the general public/other stakeholders for inter-state bus operations (bus origin, picking up and dropping) from dedicated inter-state bus terminals," the notice read.

Here is the proposed plan

Under the proposed plan, buses from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, other northern states, and Nepal will operate from ISBT Kashmere Gate. ISBT Anand Vihar will handle buses from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and eastern states, while ISBT Sarai Kale Khan will serve as the hub for buses from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and other southern and western states. The initiative aims to streamline operations and reduce traffic bottlenecks across the city.

The department believes that this plan will help streamline inter-state bus operations, minimise unnecessary vehicular movement across the city, and significantly reduce congestion on Delhi's roads. By channelling buses through dedicated terminals, the overall travel time for commuters is also expected to improve.

"This would help reduce congestion on roads in NCT of Delhi and also reduce travel time," the notice read. The transport department has urged individuals, associations, and stakeholders to share their suggestions or objections regarding the proposal within 15 days of the notice. The feedback received during this period will be considered before finalising the plan.

(With inputs from PTI)

