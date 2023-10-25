Kejriwal rejigs Delhi Cabinet: Saurabh Bharadwaj to now head tourism, Atishi to handle water department

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has swapped the departments of ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Atishi, who headed the Tourism, Art and Culture department will now take over the Water Ministry from Bharadwaj. Bharadwaj will take charge of the Tourism department replacing Atishi. “Delhi government minister Atishi allocated Water Department, in place of minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. Tourism, Art and Culture department will be looked after by Bharadwaj in place of minister Atishi,” sources said on Wednesday (October 25).

The file related to the minor reshuffle was sent for approval of Lt Governor VK Saxena who has given his nod to it, they added.

Atishi will continue to handle education, PWD and power departments while Bharadwaj will remain in the health, urban development departments.

Both of them were inducted into the Delhi Cabinet in March this year after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain stepped down from their respective positions after they were jailed in corruption cases.

