Delhi Government orders first-ever CAG audit of power companies; what necessitated the move?

New Delhi:

In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and financial accountability, the Delhi government has ordered the first-ever Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the Capital's power distribution companies (discoms). The audit has been directed to be completed within a period of three months.

An order in this regard has been issued by the additional secretary of the power department.

The decision comes after years of demands for an independent audit of the discoms' accounts. The power companies had consistently resisted a CAG audit, and after failing to secure relief from the courts, the Delhi government has now formally issued the audit order.

The audit will primarily examine the financial position of the discoms, particularly the reported Rs 38,000 crore in outstanding regulatory dues. The government has questioned how such a massive liability has accumulated when the companies have consistently reported profits and have also paid dividends to the Delhi government, which holds equity in the distribution firms.

Officials say the audit is expected to provide clarity on whether the dues are justified, how they were calculated, and whether consumers and the public exchequer have been affected by any financial irregularities or accounting practices.

The move marks the first time that Delhi's electricity distribution companies will undergo a CAG audit.

Why the audit was necessitated

The Delhi government's decision is rooted in a fundamental financial contradiction. While the power distribution companies have maintained that they are profitable and have continued to distribute dividends to the government as a shareholder, they also claim that nearly Rs 38,000 crore remains outstanding as regulatory dues.

The government has argued that if the discoms are financially healthy enough to generate profits and pay dividends, the existence of such a large accumulated liability warrants independent scrutiny. The CAG audit is therefore intended to establish the true financial position of the companies, verify the legitimacy of the claimed dues, and bring greater transparency to the functioning of Delhi's power distribution sector.

The issue has been in public discourse for years. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had advocated a CAG audit of the power companies during his tenure, but such an audit was never carried out. The current government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has now moved forward with the exercise, setting the stage for what could become one of the most closely watched financial examinations of Delhi's power sector.

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