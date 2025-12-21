Delhi government hikes budget of transport department by 60 per cent Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed that the decision to increase the budget of the transport department is aimed at ensuring a long-term response to air pollution in Delhi and the NCR.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has made a big hike in the budget of the transport department, in what it claims to push for public transport to curb air pollution.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the step is to push for Delhi Metro's expansion to curb the pollution in longer period of time. The CM highlighted that adequate provisions have been made for Metro expansion, which will enable the ongoing projects to proceed without interference. She added that the government is also clearing pending liabilities related to Metro projects left unpaid.

Gupta claimed that to effectively tackle the pollution in the Delhi-NCR, a robust public transport system is required, supported by seamless last-mile connectivity.

She referred to data from the Centre for Science and Environment and other institutions and noted that vehicular emissions are a major source of pollution in Delhi-NCR, which makes strengthening the public transport critical to reducing reliance on private vehicles.

Gupta added that the government has made significant budgetary allocations for public transport in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving net-zero emissions.

Transport budget rises to 9,110 crore from 5,702 crore

Meanwhile, the transport department's allocation has increased by nearly 60 per cent from Rs 5,702 crore in 2024–25 to Rs 9,110 crore in 2025–26. Notably, the funding for Metro projects has risen sharply to Rs 2,929 crore from about Rs 500 crore last year.

The CM also highlighted that the cabinet has approved three Phase-IV MRTS corridors in the Delhi Metro, with those being the Lajpat Nagar to Saket, Inderlok to Indraprastha, and Rithala to Kundli, with the Delhi government bearing a financial responsibility of Rs 3,386.18 crore.

Rs 940 crore already released, Rs 336 crore in process

Meanwhile, the Shalimar Bagh MLA stated that of this amount, Rs 940 crore has already been released in the current financial year. Meanwhile, the next instalment of Rs 336 crore is being processed, and pending liabilities of nearly Rs 2,700 crore related to Metro Phases I, II, and III are also being cleared.

She said the government's goal is to make the Metro network so extensive that citizens no longer need to depend on private vehicles, with a focus on building an eco-friendly and sustainable transport system to ensure cleaner air for future generations.