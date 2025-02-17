Delhi government formation Live: BJP intensifies preparations as new CM's oath likely on Feb 20

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi BJP leaders after poll victory

Delhi government formation Live: The newly-elected MLAs of the BJP are likely to meet in New Delhi on February 19 to choose the leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly, party sources said. Later on February 20, the leader of the House will take oath as the new Delhi CM at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. The legislative party meeting will be held in the presence of the observers appointed by the national leadership. The names of several newly-elected MLAs are doing the rounds for the posts of chief minister and ministers. Those considered frontrunners for the top post include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the election from the New Delhi seat.

