Monday, February 17, 2025
     
Delhi government formation Live: BJP intensifies preparations as new CM's oath likely on Feb 20

Delhi government formation Live: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory against the Aam Aadmi Party. ending its political exile in the national capital after 27 years.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Feb 17, 2025 14:07 IST, Updated : Feb 17, 2025 14:07 IST
delhi government formation live
Image Source : ANI Delhi BJP leaders after poll victory

Delhi government formation Live: The newly-elected MLAs of the BJP are likely to meet in New Delhi on February 19 to choose the leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly, party sources said.  Later on February 20, the leader of the House will take oath as the new Delhi CM at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. The legislative party meeting will be held in the presence of the observers appointed by the national leadership. The names of several newly-elected MLAs are doing the rounds for the posts of chief minister and ministers. Those considered frontrunners for the top post include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the election from the New Delhi seat.

  • Feb 17, 2025 2:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    BJP registers dominating win

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years, winning the Assembly polls held on February 5. It ended the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 10-year rule in Delhi. The saffron party won 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the capital.

