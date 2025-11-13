Delhi government approves policy to provide jobs for family members of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims CM Gupta said that the government will also provide relaxation in age and educational qualifications to ensure that all rightful claimants can benefit. The policy will be implemented in accordance with Delhi High Court directives and other legal requirements.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has cleared a new policy to offer government jobs to the dependents of those who lost their lives in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The decision was approved on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PTI reported citing CM office statement on Thursday.

Under the revised policy, family members of riot victims will be considered for employment on compassionate grounds. A major highlight of the move is the inclusion of a provision allowing dependents who are now above 50 years of age and unable to work to nominate a close relative — such as a son, daughter, son-in-law, or daughter-in-law — for the job.

Addressing long-pending cases

CM Gupta said the initiative aims to finally resolve employment cases that have been pending since a Cabinet decision made in 2007. Due to administrative delays, the process had been stuck for nearly 18 years.

“With this new framework, we are putting in place a clear and time-bound procedure to ensure that no eligible family is left out,” she stated.

Relaxations and legal compliance

CM Gupta further explained that the government will also provide relaxation in age and educational qualifications to ensure that all rightful claimants can benefit. The policy will be implemented in accordance with Delhi High Court directives and other legal requirements.

To maintain transparency, the policy introduces a structured system for verifying claims, addressing grievances and allocating departmental postings. Gupta added that these measures are designed to make the entire appointment process fair, accountable and efficient.

This decision marks a significant step in fulfilling a long-pending commitment to the families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, providing long-awaited relief and support through stable employment opportunities.