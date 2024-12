Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering.

In a significant announcement, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal declared that all senior citizens aged 60 and above in Delhi will receive free medical treatment.

“This is a guarantee from the Kejriwal government for all our elderly residents in Delhi,” Kejriwal stated.

“Today, I am announcing Sanjeevani Yojana for the senior citizens. In this, people above the age of 60 years will get free healthcare,” Kejriwal said.