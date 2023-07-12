Delhi: Girl's chopped body found near Geeta Colony flyover, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police at spot near Geeta Colony flyover

In a shocking incident, a chopped body of a girl was found near Geeta Colony flyover in Delhi. Police reached the spot and the investigation of the case is on. According to reports, the police received this information at around 9.15 am on Wednesday.

As per initial investigations, two black polythene bags have been found. One polythene contains the head of the body and the other polythene contains other parts of the body. "On the basis of long hair, we are assuming that it is the body of a woman. It is yet to be identified, probe underway," Paramaditya, Joint CP, Central Range said.

The woman seems to be around 35-40 years old, officials said. "Remains of a person have been found in two different places near Geeta Colony flyover in the Yamuna Khadar area. The FSL and crime teams have reached the spot. Prima facie, it is a body of around 35 to 40 year old person," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The police has registered a case under 302 (murder) at Kotwali police station. The area is being searched for further evidence, officials said.