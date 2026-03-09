Delhi: Girl from Northeast assaulted near Saket Court Complex, police assure strong action against accused

New Delhi:

An evening walk turned violent in Delhi after a girl from Manipur along with her friend from was allegedly assaulted by a group of men when she objected to remarks made at her and her friend near the Saket District Court complex on Sunday.

Here's what happened

The incident happened when the girl from Manipur along with her friend were taking a walk in a park in Saket when a group of men allegedly passed some remarks at them. When one of the girls allegedly objected to the comments, the situation escalated and she was reportedly assaulted by the accused.

The injured girl has been being taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. As per preliminary reports she is well and has suffered minor injury. The police team has reached out to the victim and is in constant touch. Strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Accused allegedly attacked the woman during altercation

Police in a statement said that situation turned tense when the woman objected to the comments, leading to a heated exchange with the group.

The accused allegedly attacked the woman during the altercation, leaving her injured. And woman suffered injuries in the alleged assault and was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.