Delhi: Girl attacked by American bully dog in Neb Sarai, pet owner booked

Delhi: Girl attacked by American bully dog in Neb Sarai, pet dog owner booked

Delhi: Another dog bit incident has made headlines after a 17-year-old girl got injured after she was allegedly bitten by an American Bully in South Delhi's Neb Sarai. Police on Monday informed that a case has been registered against the pet owner under IPC section 289.

According to police, the incident took place on March 29 when the girl went on the terrace of her building where her neighbour Maan Singh (60) was present with his pet dog. Seeing the girl, the animal attacked her.



The matter came to light after the victim's father informed the police. The victim was rushed to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

The medical examination of the victim was done and a case was registered against the pet owner under IPC section 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) and the matter is being investigated, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)