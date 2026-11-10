Delhi gears up for Chhath Puja with over 1,400 ghats, CCTV and more; CM Gupta sets deadline for preparations

The Delhi government has stepped up preparations for Chhath Puja 2026, with more than 1,400 ghats being developed across the national capital to provide devotees with clean, safe and convenient spaces for the festival. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting with Chhath Puja committees and officials from concerned departments at Janseva Sadan, directing them to complete all arrangements well before the festival and ensure that there is no negligence at any level.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the government's aim is to provide devotees observing the fast, along with their families, a clean and secure environment to offer prayers. This year's preparations include the development of an 11-km-long Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal, additional facilities for women, CCTV surveillance, better lighting and round-the-clock sanitation arrangements. Chhath Puja will be observed from November 13 to 16 this year. The government has asked departments to complete the major arrangements at least two days before the festival so that only final tasks, such as filling water bodies, putting up tents and cleaning the sites, remain.

11-km-long Chhath ghat to come up along Munak Canal

One of the major arrangements this year is the development of an 11-km-long Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal. The stretch will extend from Outer Ring Road to Inderlok and is being developed to make it easier for devotees from several nearby Assembly constituencies to perform the festival rituals. The ghat will have steps on both sides, along with a paved road to facilitate the movement of devotees. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that BJP national president Nitin Nabin will inaugurate the ghat at an event near Singalpur village on November 12.

The government is developing the stretch to provide a more accessible space for Chhath celebrations, particularly for devotees living in the surrounding areas.

More than 1,400 ghats being prepared across Delhi

The Delhi government is preparing more than 1,400 ghats for Chhath Puja this year, compared with 1,326 ghats last year. During the review meeting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to complete the basic infrastructure work in advance. She said that by the time the festival approaches, only activities such as filling water, setting up tents and carrying out final cleaning should remain. District administrations and concerned departments have been asked to inspect the ghats in their respective areas regularly and address any shortcomings immediately.

The Chief Minister also stressed that all major arrangements should be completed at least two days before the festival. This is intended to avoid last-minute rush and ensure that devotees do not face difficulties while visiting the ghats.

Special arrangements for women at major ghats

With Chhath Puja being observed in November, the possibility of cold weather has also been taken into account while planning facilities. The Chief Minister directed officials to arrange adequately covered tents at large and medium-sized ghats wherever required. Facilities for women have been given particular attention. Gupta instructed officials to ensure that an adequate number of changing rooms and toilets are available at all major ghats.

She also emphasised that these facilities must remain clean and functional throughout the festival. The government has been asked to pay attention not just to setting up the infrastructure but also to ensuring that devotees can use it comfortably.

CCTV surveillance and round-the-clock cleanliness

Security arrangements are another key part of the preparations. The Chief Minister directed officials to install CCTV cameras at major ghats to monitor the areas and provide devotees with a safe environment for prayers. She also stressed the need to maintain cleanliness at the ghats and surrounding areas. Since a large number of devotees are expected to visit the sites on November 15 and 16, sanitation workers and additional teams have been instructed to remain active around the clock.

The aim is to ensure that the ghats and nearby areas remain clean during the peak days of the festival, when footfall is expected to be particularly high.

Roads leading to ghats to have adequate lighting

The Chief Minister also asked concerned departments to inspect the roads and access routes leading to the ghats. Adequate lighting has been made mandatory along the routes used by devotees to reach and leave the sites. Gupta made it clear that no road should remain dark and that officials must identify and address poorly lit stretches. Departments have also been instructed to develop model Chhath ghats that are attractive and convenient for visitors.

At major ghats, welcome gates will be installed at locations visible from the main roads. These arrangements are intended to improve access and make it easier for devotees to identify the designated prayer areas.

Rekha Gupta says Chhath reflects Delhi's social and cultural unity

During the meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Chhath is not merely a religious festival but also a symbol of Delhi's social and cultural unity. She said the government wants every devotee observing the fast and every visitor to be able to celebrate the festival with faith, dignity and peace of mind.

She instructed officials to continuously monitor the preparations and ensure that no devotee faces any inconvenience during the celebrations.

Referring to the public holiday declared for Chhath Puja, the Chief Minister said the government fully respects the importance of the festival and the sentiments of devotees.

The Delhi government has declared November 16, Monday, a public holiday for Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, also known as Chhath Puja. The holiday applies to all government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings under the Delhi government.

(Inputs: ANI)

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