A 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by two men at a cafe in east Delhi's Preet Vihar after a late-night party attended by her colleagues. Delhi Police have arrested three people, including two women and a man, in connection with the case, while three other accused are still absconding.

The woman works at Cafe 8 in Cross River Mall in the Karkardooma area. The accused also worked with her at the same cafe. The group had gathered at another establishment, named Saltanate Cafe, in Preet Vihar, where the alleged incident took place in the early hours of the night.

How the alleged incident took place

The group of eight colleagues went to Saltanate Cafe on Monday night. The establishment had officially closed at 11.30 pm, but one of the people in the group had a key. They allegedly used it to reopen the cafe after closing hours and organised a party inside.

The group reportedly consumed alcohol during the gathering and remained at the premises for several hours. They left the cafe at around 3.30 am. A short while later, the 22-year-old woman alleged that two men had sexually assaulted her. She also accused the other colleagues present of supporting the alleged crime.

Police registered a case under provisions relating to gang rape and arrested three people, including two women. Three other accused are yet to be traced.

Delhi saw another gang rape case recently

The latest case comes days after Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir in September. According to the charge sheet, three men allegedly posed as police officers, threatened the teenager and her male friend, separated them and sexually assaulted her. Investigators cited CCTV footage, call records, forensic findings and statements from 57 witnesses in building the case.

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