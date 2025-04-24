Delhi fuel pumps to deny service to old vehicles from July 1, over 27 lakh vehicles to be affected Starting July 1, 2025, Delhi will enforce a ban on refuelling end-of-life (EoL) vehicles at all fuel stations. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed that all Delhi fuel stations install automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras by June 30 to implement this order.

New Delhi:

In a decisive step to curb vehicular emissions in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed that fuel stations in Delhi will stop refuelling end-of-life vehicles from July 1. The move targets diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years, as part of a wider strategy to phase out aging, polluting automobiles from the streets of NCR.

The commission has ordered all fuel stations in Delhi to install Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras by June 30. These systems will automatically identify vehicles that fall into the end-of-life (EoL) category and deny them access to fuel. ANPR cameras will be integrated with the VAHAN database, enabling real-time verification of vehicle age and validity of pollution under control (PUC) certificates. Vehicles that are flagged as overage or lacking valid documentation will be refused fuel under the new directive.

Phased rollout across NCR

While Delhi leads the rollout, five high-traffic districts surrounding the capital—Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat—are scheduled to implement the same measures starting November 1 this year. ANPR camera installations in these districts must be completed by October 31. Other NCR districts have been given until March 31, 2026, to install the required systems, with the fuel denial rule taking effect on April 1, 2026.

Enforcement and penalties

The CAQM has made it clear that strict enforcement will follow. Fuel stations found refuelling prohibited vehicles will face action, and such vehicles will be liable for impounding and scrapping under the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) Rules. Authorities have also been instructed to use traffic surveillance systems and Integrated Command Control Centres to identify violators on the road and take immediate legal action.

Over 27 lakh vehicles affected in Delhi

The scale of the operation is massive. Delhi alone has more than 27.5 lakh vehicles that fall into the banned category. In adjoining states, Uttar Pradesh has over 61 lakh such vehicles, and Haryana more than 22 lakh, according to official estimates. All departments involved have been asked to submit monthly progress reports to the commission to ensure continuous monitoring of the implementation process.

A long-delayed crackdown on pollution

The directive comes against the backdrop of slow progress in removing old, polluting vehicles from NCR roads, despite several orders from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the past decade. The Delhi government had earlier signalled this move in March, announcing that fuel pumps would stop servicing vehicles that cross the age threshold. The city has around 500 fuel refilling stations, all of which are now required to comply.

Combating Delhi’s chronic air pollution

The crackdown is part of Delhi’s broader plan to tackle persistent air pollution, particularly from vehicular sources, which remains one of the city’s gravest public health challenges. As implementation begins, Delhi is set to become the first Indian city to enforce a blanket fuel denial policy for old vehicles, marking a major milestone in the fight against toxic air in the capital.

(With PTI inputs)