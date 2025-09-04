Delhi flood: Gates at Yamuna Bank metro station closed as floodwater prevents entry Delhi Flood: Because of the incessant rains, the rising water level of the Yamuna river left the Yamuna Bank metro station inaccessible to commuters.

New Delhi:

The gates of Delhi metro station at Yamuna Bank were on Thursday closed as the road leading to the metro gate was flooded due to rising water level in Yamuna river. It was learnt that attempts were being made to reach the metro station by boats. In the meantime, the NDRF team reached the spot to rescue commuters who were stranded at the metro station.

Yamuna Bank Metro Station is inaccessible to commuters

Because of the incessant rains, the rising water level of the Yamuna river left the Yamuna Bank Metro Station inaccessible. "Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, the station is operational and interchange facility is available," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC posted on X).

Several areas of Delhi-NCR remained waterlogged: Check list

Apart from this, several areas of Delhi-NCR remained waterlogged on Thursday. The Yamuna is still flowing above the danger level after heavy rains.

Several areas like Monastery Market, Kashmere Gate, Vikaspuri,Shankar Vihar, Secretariat underpass, Civil Lines, Ring Road, among others, saw severe waterlogging.

Other parts of Noida and Ghaziabad also saw waterlogging and traffic jams on many stretches slowed to a crawl on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Floodwater causes massive traffic jams in several key stretches

Meanwhile, Yamuna floodwater caused massive traffic jams in several key stretches of the national capital on Thursday, bringing vehicular movement to a crawl at multiple points, including Kashmere Gate, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and the Kalindi Kunj area.

The sudden inundation disrupted morning rush-hour traffic, leaving commuters stuck for long hours. Several people took to social media and reported bumper-to-bumper traffic, saying that even short distances like two kilometres were taking hours to cover. Many said they had to leave their vehicles at home and shift to Delhi Metro to reach offices on time.



Traffic police said heavy congestion was reported along stretches near the Yamuna river, with several points submerged. "Traffic jams were witnessed at Kashmere Gate, along the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, and around Kalindi Kunj where floodwater accumulated on carriageways. Diversions had to be made to regulate movement," an official said.

Delhi floods: Check traffic advisory

To manage the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters, specifically urging those travelling from Chandgi Ram Akhara towards Rajghat to use alternate routes.



According to the advisory, vehicles have been asked to move through Signature Bridge, then take Pusta Road and Raja Ram Kohli Marg before proceeding towards Rajghat and other destinations.

"This arrangement has been made to ensure smoother vehicular movement and to avoid congestion," a senior traffic police officer said.

Commuters urged to avoid flooded affected areas

Authorities urged commuters to avoid such flooded stretches altogether and instead use Delhi Metro, which remained unaffected. Meanwhile, Public Works Department (PWD) officials attributed the accumulation to seepage issues rather than fresh water flowing in from the Yamuna. "This is only rainfall water that is occurring due to poor seepage conditions in the area. It is taking more than usual time to clear out this water as the outlet to Yamuna is closed," a PWD official claimed.



However, residents and commuters on social media shared videos showing Yamuna water flowing onto the road along the Mudrika Marg (Ring Road), stretching from Majnu Ka Tila through Chandgi Ram Akhara up to Nigam Bodh Ghat.



Traffic snarls also had a cascading effect on neighbouring areas, with long tailbacks reported on stretches leading to Wazirabad, ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram. For now, the traffic police have asked commuters to keep monitoring real-time updates on its official social media handles before stepping out.

