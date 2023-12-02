Delhi-bound flights diverted to other cities due to bad weather | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: At least 18 flights were diverted to other cities on Saturday due to low visibility at the Delhi airport. The official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar.

As per the Delhi airport, the status of 30 flights were delayed. The visibility in several parts of Delhi on Saturday was relatively low, as the air quality in several areas of the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category. Many areas of the city were also covered with a layer of smog.

In a post on microblogging platform X at around 0810 hrs, the Delhi airport said low visibility procedures were in progress at the airport.

Vistara flights diverted

Vistara on Saturday announced the diversion of Flight UK906, originally bound for Delhi from Ahmedabad to Ahmedabad itself. Additionally, Flight UK954, travelling from Mumbai to Delhi, has been redirected to Jaipur. This adjustment came in response to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility at the Delhi airport.

Delhi AQI

Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement as it moved from 'severe' to the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning. The overall AQI recorded at 8 am stood at 364, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 386, in Ashok Vihar at 384, in Lodhi Road at 349, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 365, ITO at 385 and Rohini at 397.

Delhi's minimum temperature three notches above normal

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded three notches above normal at 12.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has predicted shallow fog during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

