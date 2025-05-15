Delhi: Firing incident reported near Chhatarpur metro station, one injured, police rush to spot

Advertisement
Unknown attackers opened fire on a person travelling in a Scorpio, due to which he got seriously injured. After reaching the spot, police took immediate action and admitted him to the hospital.

Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
New Delhi:

An incident of firing was reported near Chhatarpur metro station on Thursday. Unknown attackers opened fire on a person travelling in a Scorpio, due to which he got seriously injured. After reaching the spot, police took immediate action and admitted him to the hospital.

Police said around 1 pm information was received regarding firing incident near CDR Chowk PS Mehrauli.

On primary facie inquiry it has been found that the victim, a resident of Aya Nagar, who was in his car, has sustained bullet injuries.


Police said it seems to be a case of personal enmity wherein the accused are known to the victims being residents of the same village. There is a history of case between the two parties. A case is being registered and it under investigation.

