Delhi fire tragedy wipes out Gurugram family as ailing patriarch now passes away days after deadly blaze

New Delhi:

The devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy in Delhi has taken an even more heartbreaking turn as Radheshyam Aggarwal -- the 78-year-old father of chartered accountant Vivek Aggarwal, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for a severe lung ailment, leaving no immediate members of the family alive. With his passing, the entire Aggarwal family, which had already lost multiple members in the June 3 blaze at an illegal Bed-and-Breakfast establishment in South Delhi's Hauz Rani area, has effectively been wiped out. The news sent shockwaves through Gurugram's Sector 46, where the family lived and was well-known among neighbours and residents.

Neighbours mourn a family lost to tragedy

Residents who had been praying for Radheshyam Aggarwal's recovery expressed deep sorrow upon learning of his death. "What happened to this family should not happen to anyone," said one of his neighbours, struggling to come to terms with the series of tragedies that struck the household within days.

"Although Vivek's father was seriously ill, we had hoped he would recover and return home, but today he too passed away. God has truly taken away this entire family, which is deeply saddening," a neighbour lamented. Recalling Radheshyam Aggarwal's personality, the resident added, "Mr Agarwal was also very friendly and cheerful. May what happened to this family not happen to anyone." According to locals, details regarding the arrival of his body in Gurugram and the cremation arrangements were yet to be confirmed.

Hospitalised before fire claimed his family

Radheshyam Aggarwal had been admitted to Max Hospital in Delhi on May 30 for treatment of respiratory complications. He was on ventilator support and remained under medical care for several days before passing away at around 11:15 am on Tuesday.

During his hospitalisation, his son Vivek Aggarwal had arranged accommodation at Flourish Stays -- a Bed-and-Breakfast property in Hauz Rani located close to the hospital. Several family members and relatives had travelled to Delhi to visit the elderly man during his treatment.

Fire wiped out a family completely

The family's world changed forever on the morning of June 3 when a massive fire broke out at the B&B premises where they were staying. Among those killed were Vivek Aggarwal, his wife Tarjani Aggarwal, their daughters Jeevisha and Variya, and Vivek's mother Premlata Aggarwal.

The tragedy also claimed the lives of Vivek's maternal uncle Ashok Goyal from Kishangarh in Rajasthan, along with his maternal aunt Kamla and her husband Javri Lal. In total, eight family members and relatives lost their lives in the blaze, making it one of the most devastating personal tragedies linked to the incident.

Questions continue over illegal hotel operations

The fire has also raised serious questions about safety compliance and regulatory oversight at illegal accommodation facilities operating in densely populated urban areas. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the blaze, while authorities face increasing scrutiny over enforcement of fire safety norms. The incident has reignited concerns about whether enough checks are being carried out at guest houses and bed-and-breakfast establishments that host families, tourists and patients' attendants across the capital.

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