At least three dead as massive fire guts plastic factory in Delhi's Rithala Firefighting operations lasted for about 12 hours after the fire broke out at the factory on Tuesday evening.

New Delhi:

At least three people were killed on Wednesday after a massive fire broke out at a factory near Rithala Metro Station in northwest Delhi on Tuesday evening, triggering a 12-hour-long firefighting operation by the fire brigade.

Fifteen fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to bring the blaze under control. According to Divisional Fire Officer AK Jaiswal, the factory was involved in printing on plastic and cloth materials.

"Printing on plastic and clothes is carried out at this factory. People here informed us that two to three individuals have been taken to hospital. Fifteen fire tenders are currently at the site. The fire is under control, but we have not yet been able to access the second and third floors. Once we do, we will be able to confirm whether there are any casualties," Jaiswal said.

Firefighting operations are still underway, and officials are waiting to enter the upper floors to assess the full extent of the damage. The death toll may rise, as there are concerns that some bodies could be trapped inside the charred building.