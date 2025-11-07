Video: Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Tikri Kalan Industrial Area Delhi fire: Recent data from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) paints a concerning picture of rising emergency incidents in the national capital. In the past 15 years, the department has responded to over 4 lakh calls related to fires, building collapses, and road accidents.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out late Thursday night in a warehouse located in Delhi’s Tikri Kalan Industrial Area, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and sparking a large-scale firefighting operation. Officials said the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call around 10:00 pm, following which ten fire tenders were dispatched to the site. Crews are battling to control the blaze, which spread rapidly through stored materials. While no injuries have been reported so far, officials said rescue operations are continuing and additional reinforcements are on standby.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further information is awaited from authorities on the extent of the damage.

Data reveals grim trend in fire and rescue emergencies

The latest figures from the Delhi Fire Service highlight a troubling pattern of increasing emergencies in the national capital. Over the last 15 years, the DFS handled more than 4 lakh emergency calls involving fires, building collapses, and road mishaps. A staggering 6,611 people have lost their lives during this period.

According to official DFS data-

The fewest calls were logged in 2011–12 at 18,143. The highest number was recorded in 2022–23 at 31,958. Fatalities peaked in 2023–24 at 1,303 lives lost, marking the worst year in 15 years. Injuries also reached their highest in 2023–24, with 3,232 people hurt in various incidents.

Why fires and mishaps are rising?

Officials attribute the growing number of incidents to multiple factors, including urban congestion, illegal industrial operations, and poor adherence to safety norms. A senior DFS official, while acknowledging the spike, said, “These incidents occur unexpectedly and are beyond our control.”

The city saw a sharp uptick in fatalities since 2020. Deaths rose from 346 in 2020–21 to 591 in 2021–22, an increase of almost 70 per cent. By 2022–23, casualties surged again to 1,029, and reached 1,303 in the following fiscal year- a 27 per cent jump.

Major fire tragedies in recent years

Delhi has witnessed several massive infernos in recent memory, each exposing gaps in industrial safety and enforcement.

In February 2024, a fire tore through a paint factory in Alipur, killing 11 people after a blast triggered the blaze.

In May 2022, the Mundka tragedy claimed 27 lives when a commercial building caught fire, recalling the 2019 Anaj Mandi blaze that killed 44 people.

In 2019, a hotel fire in Karol Bagh left 17 guests dead.

In 2018, a firecracker storage unit in Bawana claimed 17 lives, including 10 women.

These tragedies followed other devastating blazes such as the 1997 Uphaar Cinema disaster, which killed 59 people, making it one of the deadliest incidents in Delhi’s history.

Fire classification and response levels

Explaining how fires are categorised, a senior DFS officer said that calls are first assessed by the local station in charge. Depending on severity, fires are classified as follows-

A ‘Make-4’ call involves initial reinforcements.

If additional resources are needed, it escalates to ‘Make-6’.

Beyond this, the situation is labeled a ‘medium’ fire, typically involving 20–25 fire tenders.

If the fire remains uncontrolled, it becomes a ‘serious’ fire (30–35 tenders).

The most extreme category, a ‘major’ fire, requires 35 or more tenders.

The officer noted that major fires are extremely rare, recalling only two such incidents in his 33-year service- one in Jwalapuri in 1995, when a plastic scrap hub was gutted, and another in 2002 in Okhla Phase-II, where a chemical factory blaze spread to nearby slum clusters.

Fire department preparedness

The DFS currently operates 66 fire stations across the capital with a fleet of 245 firefighting and support vehicles. Officials reaffirmed that the department remains on high alert and ready to respond round-the-clock to emergencies across all districts of Delhi.