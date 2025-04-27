Delhi: Two dead as massive fire breaks out at jhuggi cluster in Rohini | Video Delhi fire: Firefighting operations are still underway at the Jhuggi near Shri Niketan Apartment, Sector 17 of Rohini.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out at a jhuggi near Shri Niketan Apartment in Sector 17 of Rohini in the national capital on Sunday (April 27). At least two people died in a jhuggi cluster today. Officials said they received a distress call around 11:55 am and dispatched 20 fire tenders to the spot. "Firefighters are currently trying to douse the blaze, and the operation is underway to bring the situation under control," he said. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area.

Visuals from the site showed billowing black clouds of smoke.

More than 100 huts caught fire, and everything was reduced to ashes. People's household goods, money, gold, rickshaws, everything was burnt. Further details awaited in this regard.

Fire breaks out in forest area near ITO

A massive fire erupted in the forest near the ITO area of the national capital under the Shakarpur police station area limits on Sunday afternoon. According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services Department, no loss of life has been reported in the fire incident.

Geeta Colony fire station sub-officer Bhimsen told media that they received a call about trees on the loop leading from Laxmi Nagar to ITO catching fire at 12:07 pm."Three vehicles are at the spot. The fire is under control. No casualties have been reported," he added

Meanwhile, at 42.1 degrees Celsius, the national capital on Saturday recorded its highest day temperature in April in the last three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met Department has also forecast a rise in temperature in the coming days in the national capital.