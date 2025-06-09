Delhi: Fire breaks out at Trilokpuri metro station, services on Pink line delayed Delhi Metro's Pink Line services between Shiv Vihar and Majlis Park are currently delayed due to a fire incident.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in the signalling room of Trilokpuri metro station in the national capital on Monday. According to Delhi Fire Services, four fire tenders reached the spot, and operations to douse the fire are underway. No casualties have been reported as of now.

"Fire broke out in the signalling room of Trilokpuri metro station, four fire tenders reached the spot, dousing operations underway", DFS said in their statement.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Services on Delhi Metro Pink Line delayed

Delhi Metro's Pink Line services between Shiv Vihar and Majlis Park are currently delayed due to a fire incident at the Pink Line's Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station earlier today. However, services on other lines are operating normally."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development. "Pink Line Update: Delay in services between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar. Normal service on all other lines", DMRC said in their 'X' post.

DMRC has not provided any further updates yet.

Two died after a fire broke out at Delhi's Dilshad Garden

Earlier, two people, aged 24 and 60, died after a fire broke out Sunday night in Delhi's Dilshad Garden. The fire broke out at the Kodi colony. The charging of the e-rickshaws seems to have caused the fire.

According to Fire Officer Anup Singh, they received a call regarding the fire at 11:32 pm on Sunday. "We reached the spot and carried out the firefighting operations. After dousing the fire, it was found that two e-rickshaws and motorcycles were gutted in the fire. Two people also lost their lives in the fire incident," Singh said.

