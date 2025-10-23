Fire breaks out in Rani Garden slums, 8 fire tenders rushed to spot A massive fire broke out early Thursday morning in the Rani Garden slum area of Geeta Colony, Delhi. Eight fire tenders are working to bring the blaze under control.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out in the slum area of Rani Garden in Delhi’s Geeta Colony early on Thursday. Fire officials received the call at around 1:05 AM. Eight fire tenders were immediately sent to the location to douse the flames. According to Fire Officer Yashwant Sinha, the fire started in a scrap warehouse and quickly spread to nearby slum houses. Around 15–20 slum dwellings were affected.

"A call was received at 1.05 AM. Information was received about a fire breaking out in the slums of Rani Garden, Geeta Colony. Efforts are underway to control the fire. 8 fire trucks are present at the scene. There is no information about any casualties. There are 15-20 slums and the fire broke out in a scrap warehouse. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained,” he said. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Recent fire incidents in the capital

This incident comes just days after a fire broke out near Gate No. 31 of Rashtrapati Bhavan, where domestic materials caught fire in a two-storey building. The blaze was controlled within 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Earlier, seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Diwali night, officials said on Tuesday. A PCR call was received at 9.49 pm regarding fire in a dwelling house situated in Mohan Garden.

"A total of seven people of three families were rescued from the building, out of which four were rescued with the help of ropes by the local police with assistance from people around before the arrival of the Fire Brigade," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said. The remaining three were brought out of the house by the fire brigade personnel, he added.

Those rescued include Harvinder Singh (34), his wife Priya (27), Virender Singh (32), his wife Premvadha, Rakhi Kumari (40), her children Vaishnavi Sinha (15) and Krishna Sinha (10), the DCP said, adding that all escaped unhurt.