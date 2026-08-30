Fire breaks out at timber godown near Rajdhani Park metro station, 25 fire tenders deployed

New Delhi:

A fire broke out at a timber godown located in the basement of a building in West Delhi early Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The godown, spread across an area of around 2,000 square yards, was engulfed in flames after the fire broke out, prompting the deployment of 25 fire units to bring the blaze under control.

25 fire units deployed to control blaze

After receiving information about the fire, Delhi Fire Service teams were deployed to the spot. A total of 25 fire units were pressed into service as firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the timber godown. The size of the premises and the presence of timber meant that the fire spread across a large area. Firefighters carried out operations to bring the flames under control and prevent the situation from worsening.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze was brought under control at around 6:30 am.

No casualties reported

Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident. The fire broke out in the basement of the building where the timber godown was located. The premises covered around 2,000 square yards, according to the Delhi Fire Service. Firefighters remained engaged in the operation until the blaze was brought under control.

Further details awaited

The Delhi Fire Service has not provided further details about the cause of the fire or the extent of damage caused to the godown. The incident was reported in the early hours of Sunday, with fire teams responding to the blaze and deploying 25 fire units.

The fire was eventually brought under control at around 6:30 am. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the fire and the damage to the premises are awaited.

The latest incident highlights the scale of the firefighting response required when a blaze breaks out at a large storage facility. In this case, the Delhi Fire Service deployed 25 fire units before bringing the fire under control. No casualties were reported, while further details about the cause and extent of damage are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

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