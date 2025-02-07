Delhi: Fire breaks out at Okhla landfill, firefighters on sight to douse flames | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Fire breaks out at Okhla landfill

Fire erupted at the Okhla landfill in Delhi on Friday afternoon. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. "We received a call regarding a fire at the Okhla landfill around 2:45 pm. Eight fire engines were sent to the spot and efforts to douse the flames are underway," an official said.

However, an MCD official said that the minor fire was immediately controlled. The local police have also been informed, he added.

Fire in Rohini area

Earlier today, another fire incident was reported from Delhi Rhini area. A fire broke out in a slum cluster and engulfed about 20 huts and a scrap godown. Delhi Fire Services official said there were no causalities. "The blaze erupted around 6:23 am and engulfed about 20 huts and a scrap godown spread across a 2,000-square yard-plot," the official said.

Twelve water tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 7:25 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.