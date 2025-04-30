Delhi: Fire breaks out at building in Gandhi Nagar market area | Video Delhi fire: An official of the Delhi Fire Service said that a fire broke out at a shop today afternoon.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out at a building in the Gandhi Nagar market area of the national capital on Wednesday (April 30). An official of the Delhi Fire Service said that a fire broke out at a shop today afternoon. "We received a call regarding a fire incident in a shop at 2.05 pm and rushed two fire tenders. We have also informed the police about the matter," the official said.

More fire tenders will be deployed if needed, he said, adding that there was no information regarding any injuries to anyone so far.

14 dead in Kolkata hotel fire

Meanwhile, a massive fire at a private hotel in the congested Mechuapatti area of Burrabazar in central Kolkata claimed the lives of 14 people, including a woman and two children, police said on Wednesday. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and state Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose had initially stated that 15 people were killed in the fire that broke out on Tuesday evening at the low-cost Rituraj Hotel on Tuesday evening. Later, Verma revised the toll to 14, stating that earlier there was confusion over the number of deaths.

“The initial reports mentioned 15 casualties. There was some confusion. But after verification, the number has been corrected to 14. That is the confirmed figure we have at the moment,” Verma told media. Thirteen others sustained injuries in the blaze, according to a senior police officer. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kolkata. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.