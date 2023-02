Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Karampura, dousing operation underway | WATCH.

Delhi fire : A fire broke out at a factory near the Moti Nagar Police Station in Karampura on Sunday (February 12) night, officials informed. As many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were carrying out the firefighting operations at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at the Punjab National bank (PNB) located in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi.16 fire engines reached the spot as soon as word of the fire was received, and eventually brought the fire under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

