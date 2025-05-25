Delhi: Two dead as fire breaks out at e-charging station in Shahdara area Delhi fire: According to the fire department, two charred bodies were recovered from the site, and four injured individuals have been admitted to GTB Hospital.

New Delhi:

A massive fire engulfed an e-charging station in the Shahdara area of Delhi on Sunday (May 25). The fire incident took place at around 6:40 am near Moti Ram Road in Shahdara today. The fire department received a call, and around five fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 8:30 am.

According to the fire department, two charred bodies were recovered from the site, and four injured individuals have been admitted to GTB Hospital. E-rickshaws were being charged under a tin shed in an area spread over 400 square yards.

More details are awaited in this regard.