  3. Delhi: Two dead as fire breaks out at e-charging station in Shahdara area

Delhi fire: According to the fire department, two charred bodies were recovered from the site, and four injured individuals have been admitted to GTB Hospital.

Reported ByAbhay Parashar  Edited BySheenu Sharma  
New Delhi:

A massive fire engulfed an e-charging station in the Shahdara area of Delhi on Sunday (May 25). The fire incident took place at around 6:40 am near Moti Ram Road in Shahdara today. The fire department received a call, and around five fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 8:30 am.

According to the fire department, two charred bodies were recovered from the site, and four injured individuals have been admitted to GTB Hospital. E-rickshaws were being charged under a tin shed in an area spread over 400 square yards.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 

 

