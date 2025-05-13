Delhi: Fire breaks out at BM Gupta Hospital's Dental wing in Uttam Nagar | Video Delhi fire: Approximately 15-20 patients and 20 staff members were present at the time of the fire and were safely evacuated.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out on the second and third floors of the dental wing of BM Gupta Hospital, a nursing home in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, on Tuesday (May 13). According to Delhi Fire Services, the blaze, which started around 8:00 pm, was brought under control after nearly one and a half hours with the deployment of 11 fire tenders.

The fire originated in the nurses' hostel on the second floor, which housed accommodations for six nurses, and spread to a portion of the third floor containing medical records. The building comprises a ground floor with a chemist shop, a first floor with offices and an Out Patient Department (OPD), and the affected upper floors.

Approximately 15-20 patients and 20 staff members were present at the time of the fire and were safely evacuated. No injuries or casualties have been reported. The fire was declared under control at 9:25 pm. Fire was in the Nurse hostel on the second floor, and some portion of the third floor, having the medical records building, comprises of ground plus third floors.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited in this regard.