Delhi excise policy case: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal for fourth time, asked to appear on January 18

Delhi excise policy case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on January 18 in connection with the money laundering investigation related to the excise policy.

This marks the fourth notice to Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He had previously declined to appear before the federal agency on three earlier summons dated November 2, December 21 and January 3.

Arvind Kejriwal last week alleged the BJP-led Central government wanted to arrest him and prevent from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024, saying the ED summons issued to him was aimed at hurting his biggest asset honesty and defaming him.

Kejriwal, however, said that he would cooperate with ED provided he was issued legally valid summons.

"My lawyers have told me that the ED summons are illegal. The BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls," he alleged at an online press briefing.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener has so far skipped three summons by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam. Kejriwal said the liquor scam case that was being talked about for the last two years was "fake" and the probe agencies have so far failed to present any evidence of corruption.

"My biggest asset is my honesty and the BJP wants to hurt my honesty with fake cases. I have always fought for the country, every breath of mine, every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country," Kejriwal asserted.

The AAP national convener appealed people for their support to him at his hour of crisis.

“The country cannot move forward by putting honest leaders in jail and allowing corrupt people to join their party. What's going on? Whatever is going on is very dangerous. This is very bad for our democracy. It must be stopped," he said.

Kejriwal said that he has written to the ED, saying their summons are "illegal" but has not got any response.

