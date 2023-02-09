Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests advertising professional amid its ongoing money laundering probe

Delhi excise policy case: In the latest development into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested advertising professional Rajesh Joshi in connection with its money laundering investigation.

According to officials, Joshi was arrested under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They said Joshi has been accused of having links with regard to the alleged diversion of 'kickbacks' for the Goa assembly polls of last year are under the scanner of the agency.

What ED alleged in the chargesheet?

According to the ED's chargesheet, a portion of the alleged Rs 100 crore in "kickbacks" produced by the scrapped Delhi excise policy, was "used" in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign of the party led by Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Investigation of the trail of this kickback so far has revealed that part of these funds was used in the election campaign of the AAP for Goa assembly elections 2022. Cash payments to the tune of Rs 70 lakh were made to the volunteers who were part of the survey teams," the ED said.

ED filed two charge sheets so far

The court took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED against five individuals and seven companies in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, which was withdrawn last year by the AAP government after a CBI probe was recommended into alleged corruption in its implementation.

So far, the ED has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of eight people, including Joshi. The ED's money laundering stems from the CBI FIR. It should be noted here that Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

