Delhi Elections Results: Who's leading in Muslim-dominated seats? Does Owaisi dent traditional vote bank?

Poll officials begin counting of votes at the Netaji Subhas University of Technology counting centre for Delhi Assembly polls

Delhi Election Results: As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark. In the initial trends, there is a close contest between BJP and Congress. As per emerging trends at 9:45 am, the BJP is leading in 40 seats and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 30 seats.

Muslim-dominated seats

There are 11 assembly seats in Delhi where Muslim voters play a decisive role. In all these constituencies, voter turnout exceeded 55 per cent, with most seats witnessing over 60 per cent polling. As counting progresses, early trends indicate who is leading in these key constituencies. Stay tuned for updates on the latest developments.

S.No. Constituency Voting % Leading /Party Candidate 1. Chandni Chowk 55.96% Punardeep Singh Sawhney (AAP) 2. Matia Mahal 65.10% Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (AAP) 3. Ballimaran 63.87% Imran Hussain (AAP) 4. Okhla 54.90% Amanatullah Khan (AAP) 5. Seemapuri 65.27% Ku Rinku (BJP) 6. Seelampur 68.70% Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad (AAP) 7. Babarpur 65.99% Gopal Rai (AAP) 8. Mustafabad 69.00% Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP) 9. Karawal Nagar 64.44% Kapil Mishra (BJP) 10. Jangpura 57.42% Manish Sisodia (AAP) 11. Sadar Bazar 60.4% Som Dutt (AAP)

Owaisi factor

The division of votes between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress benefited the BJP. Asaduddin Owaisi's party also worked to cut the votes of AAP. If the initial trends hold, the results could be disappointing for Congress and AIMIM, reducing them to mere vote-cutters. Meanwhile, the BJP appears to be gaining from this contest, leading on three seats. Notably, one of these seats was previously held by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.