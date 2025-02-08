Delhi Elections Results: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj loses Greater Kailash to BJP's Shikha Roy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Saurabh Bharadwaj and Shikha Roy

In a stunning turn of events in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Shikha Roy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the Greater Kailash constituency, defeating two-time Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. After the final count, Roy secured 49,594 votes, beating Bharadwaj, who received 46,406 votes. Congress candidate Garvit Singhvi trailed far behind with only 6,711 votes.

Greater Kailash, traditionally a stronghold for Bharadwaj, has been one of the most closely watched constituencies in this year’s election. As a two-time MLA, Bharadwaj had been a prominent figure in the area, hoping to secure a third consecutive term. However, Roy’s performance represents a major shift in the political dynamics of the constituency, which had previously been considered an AAP bastion.

The final tally showed Roy leading by a margin of 3,188 votes, signaling a significant political shift in Greater Kailash, which had been loyal to AAP since Bharadwaj’s first victory in 2013. The 14th round of counting, which began at 8 AM, drew intense interest, with the BJP, AAP, and Congress all vying for dominance in the area.

BJP supporters erupted in celebration, with chants and cheers echoing across the constituency. Roy’s victory marks a crucial moment for the BJP, as they reclaim a key seat from AAP and strengthen their foothold in South Delhi, a region known for its affluent and cosmopolitan population.

For AAP, the loss is a major setback, as Greater Kailash was seen as a secure seat. The defeat highlights the growing influence of the BJP in areas once dominated by AAP, further consolidating the party’s momentum in the capital.

The changing political landscape in Greater Kailash reflects broader trends in the 2025 Delhi elections, where the BJP has made significant inroads in areas traditionally controlled by the AAP. With the BJP now leading in several key constituencies, this victory marks a turning point, signaling the potential for a new political era in Delhi’s governance.