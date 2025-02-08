Delhi elections results: Kumar Vishwas reacts to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's defeat, says 'justice delivered'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Poet Kumar Vishwas with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Reacting to the landslide victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and poet Kumar Vishwas takes a dig at the former chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying 'the justice has been delivered.'

"I congratulate the BJP for the victory and I hope that they'll work for the people of Delhi. I have no sympathy for a man who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him... He used those dreams for his personal ambitions. Today, justice has been delivered. When we got the news of Manish Sisodia losing from Jangpura - my wife who is apolitical cried," he said.

His remarks come moments after the news about Kejriwal's defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi constituency. The trends showed the BJP was leading in 47 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats and the AAP on 23 seats.

While the AAP has dominated the political landscape in Delhi for the last 10 years, the BJP has been out of power in the city since 1998. The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013 and was hoping for a resurgence, seemed headed for its third straight washout.