Delhi elections results: Kumar Vishwas reacts to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's defeat, says 'justice delivered'

Reacting to the landslide victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and poet Kumar Vishwas takes a dig at the former chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying 'the justice has been delivered.'
"I congratulate the BJP for the victory and I hope that they'll work for the people of Delhi. I have no sympathy for a man who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him... He used those dreams for his personal ambitions. Today, justice has been delivered. When we got the news of Manish Sisodia losing from Jangpura - my wife who is apolitical cried," he said.
His remarks come moments after the news about Kejriwal's defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi constituency. The trends showed the BJP was leading in 47 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats and the AAP on 23 seats.
The voting for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi held on February 5.
The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013. In the last two Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the AAP routed the BJP restricting it to three and eight seats, respectively.
60.54 per cent voter turnout
The Delhi Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 60.54 per cent, with 94,51,997 people casting their votes on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India. Of the voters who exercised their franchise, 50.42 lakh were men while 44.08 lakh were women.Also, 403 third-gender voters participated in the polling process.