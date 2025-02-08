Delhi Elections Results 2025: Satyendar Jain loses Shakur Basti to BJP's Karnail Singh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Satyendra contested Delhi Assembly Elections from Shakur Basti seat.

After 11 rounds of counting, former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain lost Shakur Basti's seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Karnail Singh by nearly 21,000 votes. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Karnail Singh got 56,869 votes while Satyendar Jain lost the elections by a margin 20,998 votes. The counting for 70 constituency seats in the Delhi Assembly began on Saturday, February 8. Shakur Basti is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The results came as a shock to AAP leaders and workers, as Satyendar was the sitting MLA from the seat and was eyeing his fourth term this time. Overall, AAP faced a major setback in this Assembly Election as BJP managed to secure 47 seats out of 70, as per the latest trends. AAP is currently ahead on 23 seats while the Congress party failed to lead even on one seat.

What happened in 2015 and 2020 elections?

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Satyendar Jain won the seat. He was polled 51,530 votes with a vote share of 48.67 per cent. BJP candidate SC Vats got 48,397 (38.04 per cent) and was the runner-up. Jain defeated Vats by a margin of 3,133 votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Satyendar Jain won the seat with a margin of 7,592 votes. He was polled 51,165 votes with a vote share of 51.6 per cent. Jain defeated BJP candidate Dr SC Vats, who got 43,573 votes (43.94 per cent).

Shakur Basti Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Satyendar Jain (AAP)

2015- Satyendar Jain (AAP)

2013- Satyendar Jain (AAP)

2008- Shyam Lal Garg (BJP)

2003- SC Vats (Congress)

1998- SC Vats (Congress)

1993- Gauri Shankar Bhardwaj (BJP)

1983- SC Vats (Congress)

1977- Ram Gopal Sisodia (Janata Party)