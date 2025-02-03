Monday, February 03, 2025
     
Delhi elections: Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' to be open for public viewing, says Amit Shah at Jangpura rally

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled on February 5, Amit Shah questioned former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the cost spent to build his residence, 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Feb 03, 2025 13:48 IST, Updated : Feb 03, 2025 13:48 IST
Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday while addressing a poll campaign at Delhi’s Jangpura, just a couple of days ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital, hit out Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his residence, ‘Sheesh Mahal’. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the Rs 51,000 crore spent on 'Sheesh Mahal,' belongs to the people of Delhi. 

"In 2013, Kejriwal used to say he would not take a house, car, or security after becoming CM. But he took a car and a bungalow as well. He was not satisfied with one house, so he constructed the 'Sheesh Mahal'. Who does this Rs 51,000 crore belong to? It belongs to the people of Delhi. I promise that we will open the 'Sheesh Mahal' for public viewing,” Shah claimed at the poll rally. 

 

