Delhi elections: Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' to be open for public viewing, says Amit Shah at Jangpura rally

Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday while addressing a poll campaign at Delhi’s Jangpura, just a couple of days ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital, hit out Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his residence, ‘Sheesh Mahal’. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the Rs 51,000 crore spent on 'Sheesh Mahal,' belongs to the people of Delhi.

"In 2013, Kejriwal used to say he would not take a house, car, or security after becoming CM. But he took a car and a bungalow as well. He was not satisfied with one house, so he constructed the 'Sheesh Mahal'. Who does this Rs 51,000 crore belong to? It belongs to the people of Delhi. I promise that we will open the 'Sheesh Mahal' for public viewing,” Shah claimed at the poll rally.