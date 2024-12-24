Delhi elections: Congress holds key meeting on manifesto, 2 former AAP MLAs join party

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi Congress leaders during a press conference

The Delhi Congress held a key meeting Monday for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital, where it has nothing to lose as it drew nil in the last two polls. The party leaders discussed manifesto preparation for the upcoming elections, with its city unit chief Devender Yadav saying the party does not make promises it cannot fulfil.

Congress is likely to include a promise of Rs 3,000 per month for women and 400 units of free electricity in its manifesto, the sources said.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav told a press conference that the party held interactions with people over what should be included in the manifesto.

"We believe that only those promises should be made that can be fulfilled. The Congress does not believe in mere talking," Yadav said.

Another meeting today

According to the sources, another meeting regarding the manifesto might take place on Tuesday.

Ex-MLAs join Congress

Meanwhile, two former AAP MLAs - Asif Ahmad Khan and Devinder Sehrawat - joined the Congress on Monday.

Yadav said that ever since Arvind Kejriwal became the chief minister of Delhi, the Congress has maintained that the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party are together in misleading the people of the city with false promises.

"Both the parties are making a flurry of empty promises and rhetoric with an eye on the Assembly elections, though Delhiites will not fall for their treachery this time around, as the track record of BJP and AAP over the past 10 years has been of corruption, cheating and unfulfilled promises," Yadav alleged.

He also said Congress workers will hold 'padayatras' in all districts and blocks of the national capital to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar in Parliament.

He demanded Shah's resignation and an immediate apology from him.

"Shah's continuation as the Union Home Minister is a direct affront to the ideals of justice, equality and dignity that Babasaheb Ambedkar stood for," he said.

(With PTI inputs)