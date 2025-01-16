Delhi polls: Congress announces Rs 500 cylinder, 300 units of free electricity, ration if voted to power

Follow us on Image Source : CONGRESS/X Congress leaders at a press briefing

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress on Thursday (January 16) announced that it will provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500, free ration kits and 300 units of free electricity if voted to power in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The announcement was made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who was addressing a press conference here with AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. "Congress will fulfil its five guarantees if it will be elected to power in Delhi," Reddy said.

Other promises of Congress

On January 6, the Congress announced its 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' promising a monthly monetary grant of Rs 2,500 to women, if it is voted to power. On January 8, the party announced its 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh.

The party also promised to give Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi every month for one year.

Delhi Elections 2025

The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013.

Delhi is ready to witness a trilateral contest between AAP, BJP and Congress in the upcoming election. However, the primary contest is between the BJP and AAP. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

