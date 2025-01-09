Parvesh Verma should be barred from contesting Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal to EC official

Follow us on Image Source : X AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met the Election Commissioner and handed over a list of complaints against BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency Parvesh Verma. Speaking to media persons after the meeting, the former Delhi chief minister said Verma is openly violating the Model Code of Conduction but poll officers are not taking action under pressure from the saffron party.

"He is distributing money, holding job camps and registering youth. He is also distributing glasses and openly posting on X. These are illegal practices. He must be barred from contesting elections. Police should raid his house to find how much money he has," Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader accused the BJP of filing applications in bulk from different constituencies, including New Delhi, for the deletion of thousands of AAP supporters' names from the electoral roll.

Will fight polls only from New Delhi: Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, quashing BJP leaders' claims that he would contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from a second seat out of fear of losing from New Delhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he will contest the polls from one seat only.

Kejriwal also asserted that the Assembly polls are not an INDA bloc affair as there is a direct contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

A three-time sitting MLA from New Delhi since 2013, Kejriwal this time is locked in an intense triangular contest against the sons of two former chief ministers of Delhi.

While the BJP has fielded former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma's son Parvesh Verma, Congress has given ticket to Sandeep Dikshit whose mother Sheila Dikshit was a three-term chief minister of Delhi.

"I am contesting one seat only," Kejriwal said at a press conference when asked about BJP's claims that he was going to fight from a second seat out of fear of losing from New Delhi.

The AAP leader's clarification came after BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed in a post on X that fearing his imminent defeat from New Delhi, Kejriwal is making "baseless allegations" about voter list in his constituency and "talking" about contesting from two seats.

The AAP supremo also thanked INDIA bloc members, including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), for extending support to AAP for the Assembly elections. The Congress, which leads the anti-BJP INDIA bloc, is going solo in the Delhi polls and has so far announced names of 48 candidates.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, seeks inclusion of Jat community in OBC list