Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal reveals criteria for AAP ticket allocation, to consider THESE factors

Delhi Assembly Elections: Former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said tickets for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections will be given to candidates based on their work, win probability, and public opinion.

Notably, the elections for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly are scheduled to take place in February 2025.

'There will be no nepotism'

In meetings with AAP workers and office bearers from northwest and west Delhi, Kejriwal expressed confidence that the party will win the upcoming elections as it has followed the path of truth and has the blessings of God and the people.

"I will not give tickets to any relative, acquaintance or friend. There will be no nepotism. I will evaluate candidates based on their work, chances of winning, and public opinion," he said.

He asked the party workers to prepare for the polls considering Kejriwal were contesting on each of the 70 seats. Dubbing the election as a "Dharm Yuddh", he said the BJP was trying to win it at all costs. "God supports AAP because the party walks on the path of truth. God is with AAP and in the Delhi elections, victory will be ours," he said.

Kejriwal on freebies

Citing free services and facilities provided to the people of Delhi by the AAP government, Kejriwal said the BJP calls it ‘revris’ (freebies). "Yes, we provide six free ‘revris’ that Delhiites value and demand. The BJP rules in 20 states and they do not provide any of these services in any of those states," he said, citing free electricity, water, bus rides for women, a pilgrimage scheme for the elderly, health, and education facilities.

The AAP has a half government in Delhi, he said, claiming the BJP through the Centre controlled the other half. "Despite this, the AAP ensured 24-hour power, free electricity, quality schools, free healthcare, free bus travel for women, CCTV cameras, streetlights, road repairs, and sewer lines," he said.

He further said that the other half of the government controlled by the BJP has done nothing for Delhi in 10 years despite immense resources and powers at its disposal.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies are set to go to polls in February 2025, as the current Assembly’s term ends on February 15. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landslide victory in the 2020 elections, securing 62 seats, with Arvind Kejriwal forming the government for a third consecutive term.

However, the political landscape has shifted. Last month, Kejriwal stepped down as Chief Minister in favor of Atishi amid legal troubles related to the Delhi liquor policy case. Before resigning, Kejriwal had called for an early election.

The AAP’s rise in Delhi politics has been meteoric since its debut in 2013. Despite a shaky start with a 49-day minority government, the party rebounded strongly, winning 67 seats in 2015 and retaining power in 2020.

