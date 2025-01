Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Atishi, Bhagwant Mann and others.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2025. The list included names of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. These key leaders are set to spearhead the party's campaign efforts across Delhi.