Delhi elections 2025: PM Modi to attend BJP's poll campaigns, likely to address rallies on these dates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a campaign blitzkrieg after the Republic Day by holding a series of rallies for the Delhi Assembly polls. Apart from the prime minister, other BJP star campaigners - Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address rallies in the national capital.

PM Modi is likely to address around three rallies, while nearly 15 public meetings of Adityanath are planned in different parts of the city, the sources said. PM Modi will attend BJP's rallies on January 29, 31 and February 2, they added.

BJP national president J P Nadda will also address several public meetings in various constituencies.

"Shah will address four rallies and hold four roadshows. Nadda is also likely to address 10-12 rallies," said a Delhi BJP leader associated with the poll campaign.

The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the results declared on February 8.

"The party has requested three rallies of the prime minister -- one in Yamuna Khadar in northeast Delhi, another in Karkardooma in east Delhi and third one near Dwarka in west Delhi. At least two of these rallies are certain to be approved by the party leadership," a Delhi BJP leader said.

BJP declares 40 star campaigners

The BJP has already declared its list of 40 star campaigners, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Besides Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis will be among the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, who will be holding rallies in the national capital.

"There is a lot of demand for campaigning by CM Adityanath. The party has planned for at least one public meeting of him in each of the 14 districts. Dhami is also in demand as there is a sizeable number of voters originally from Uttarakhand in various constituencies, especially in trans Yamuna areas," said the Delhi BJP leader.

Besides, many candidates have demanded meetings and rallies of famous Purvanchali leaders and party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

"These two have a huge following in Delhi, especially in areas dominated by Purvanchali voters. Tiwari, who is a Bhojpuri actor and singer, campaigns across the country because of his popularity among UP and Bihar migrants living in different states," said another party leader.

