Delhi elections: Case registered against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for allegedly giving a flying kiss to woman

The Delhi Police sources on Wednesday said a woman filed a case at Sangam Vihar Police Station against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for giving a flying kiss to her. Police registered a case under sections 323/341/509, they added. The voting comes amid voting for high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections.

Voting underway for high-stakes Delhi polls

Meanwhile, voting was underway for the high-octane Delhi elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP and Congress look for a resurgence.

Around 1.56 crore eligible voters started casting their ballots at 7 am on Wednesday. Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all 70 Assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

With voter turnout expected to play a decisive role, all eyes are on Delhi's electorate as they head to the polling booths.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 62.

59 per cent while only 56 per cent of voters participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Polling is scheduled to continue until 6 pm.

The Election Commission has deployed 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards to ensure smooth voting.

Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, with special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, at some locations.

Delhi Police has stationed additional forces at sensitive booths, with Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) deployed to maintain law and order.

Special provisions have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, with 733 polling stations designated for accessibility.

(With agencies inputs)

