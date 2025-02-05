Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal takes wheelchair-bound parents to polling booth, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : X/AAP Arvind Kejriwal with his family at polling booth in New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, cast their votes at the polling booth in Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School, New Delhi on Wednesday. A video went viral on social media in which he is seen with his wheelchair-bound parents at the polling station.

Kejriwal is seen holding his father's wheelchair, while his son helping his wheelchair-bound mother in the video.

Your vote is foundation of your children's bright future: Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal appealed to the voters of Delhi to recognise the importance of their vote in shaping the future of the city. In a message posted on X, Kejriwal said, "Your vote is not just a button, it is the foundation of your children's bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals, and a respectable life to every family."

Kejriwal’s message came as voting commenced for the Delhi assembly polls. With an electorate of approximately 1.56 crore, this election is being closely watched as it holds the potential to define the future direction of Delhi's governance. In his appeal, Kejriwal also highlighted the moral and political significance of the election. He urged Delhiites to choose "truth, development, and honesty" over "the politics of lies, hatred, and fear. "

The former chief minister called on voters to not only vote for themselves but to also inspire their friends, families, and neighbours to do the same.

"Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win," Kejriwal added. Joining the call for voter participation, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said the election is a battle between good and evil. "This is a battle between work and hooliganism," she said, encouraging citizens to vote for progress and "goodness."

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also issued an appeal to voters, urging them to support his party’s vision of a "clean, well-governed, and prosperous" Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sachdeva called on citizens to vote for the BJP’s lotus symbol, emphasising the need to strengthen the "double-engine government" to ensure Delhi’s future development. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, who is contesting against Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, asked Delhiites to vote in large numbers to protect their rights.

As polling continues throughout the day till 6 pm, the election is shaping up to be a tense one with all three major parties -- AAP, BJP and Congress -- making their case for leadership in the national capital.

(With PTI inputs)