Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal takes wheelchair-bound parents to polling booth, video goes viral

Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal takes wheelchair-bound parents to polling booth, video goes viral

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting MLA from the New Delhi constituency faces a contest from Congress' Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 12:59 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 13:04 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, Delhi polls,
Image Source : X/AAP Arvind Kejriwal with his family at polling booth in New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, cast their votes at the polling booth in Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School, New Delhi on Wednesday. A video went viral on social media in which he is seen with his wheelchair-bound parents at the polling station. 

Kejriwal is seen holding his father's wheelchair, while his son helping his wheelchair-bound mother in the video.

Your vote is foundation of your children's bright future: Kejriwal 

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal appealed to the voters of Delhi to recognise the importance of their vote in shaping the future of the city. In a message posted on X, Kejriwal said, "Your vote is not just a button, it is the foundation of your children's bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals, and a respectable life to every family."
 
Kejriwal’s message came as voting commenced for the Delhi assembly polls. With an electorate of approximately 1.56 crore, this election is being closely watched as it holds the potential to define the future direction of Delhi's governance. In his appeal, Kejriwal also highlighted the moral and political significance of the election. He urged Delhiites to choose "truth, development, and honesty" over "the politics of lies, hatred, and fear. "
 
 
The former chief minister called on voters to not only vote for themselves but to also inspire their friends, families, and neighbours to do the same.
 
"Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win," Kejriwal added. Joining the call for voter participation, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said the election is a battle between good and evil. "This is a battle between work and hooliganism," she said, encouraging citizens to vote for progress and "goodness."
 
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also issued an appeal to voters, urging them to support his party’s vision of a "clean, well-governed, and prosperous" Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Sachdeva called on citizens to vote for the BJP’s lotus symbol, emphasising the need to strengthen the "double-engine government" to ensure Delhi’s future development. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, who is contesting against Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, asked Delhiites to vote in large numbers to protect their rights.
 
As polling continues throughout the day till 6 pm, the election is shaping up to be a tense one with all three major parties -- AAP, BJP and Congress -- making their case for leadership in the national capital.
(With PTI inputs)
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement