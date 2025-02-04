Delhi Elections 2025: AAP eyes third term, BJP and Congress aim for resurgence as Delhiites to vote tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel leave from a polling booth during security checks on the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Delhi is gearing up for crucial Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP and Congress strive for a comeback. Voting will begin at 7 am on Wednesday, with over 1.56 crore eligible voters set to cast their ballots. The results will be declared on February 8.

Voting will take place across 13,766 polling stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies to decide the fates of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

AAP seeking third term

The election sees a three-way battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress, with regional parties and independents also contesting. Under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, the AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, relying on its governance track record and welfare initiatives. Meanwhile, the BJP is making a strong bid to regain control of Delhi after more than 25 years.

On the other hand, the Congress, which governed the capital for 15 years until 2013, is striving for a revival after failing to secure a seat in the last two elections.

Polling will begin at 7 am on Wednesday and continue until 6 pm under tight security arrangements. The Election Commission has deployed 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards to ensure peaceful voting.

Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at some of these locations.

Additional police forces for sensitive booths

Delhi Police has announced the deployment of additional forces at sensitive polling booths, with Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) positioned to maintain law and order.

To facilitate senior citizens and persons with disabilities, 733 polling stations have been specially designated for accessibility.

The Election Commission has also introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, allowing voters to monitor crowd levels in real time for a smoother voting experience. Meanwhile, 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters under the home voting facility have already exercised their franchise.

AAP, BJP and Congress poll promises

The AAP has pledged free bus rides for students, insurance for auto and taxi drivers, and monthly financial aid of Rs 18,000 for temple priests and gurdwara granthis.

The BJP, on the other hand, has promised financial assistance of Rs 21,000 for pregnant women and subsidised cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500, while the Congress has vowed to provide a monthly unemployment benefit of Rs 8,500.

The poll outcome on February 8 will determine whether AAP retains its stronghold, the BJP breaks its losing streak, or the Congress springs a surprise.

With voter turnout likely to play a decisive role, all eyes are now on Delhi's electorate as they hit the polling booths on Wednesday.

