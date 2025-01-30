Delhi election: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party promises LPG at Rs 500, raise widow pension to Rs 5,000

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party promises LPG at Rs 500.

New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections and promised to cap the price of LPG cylinders at Rs 500, raise widow pension to Rs 5,000. The manifesto also includes a proposal to make the Indian Constitution a mandatory subject in all schools, and advocates for a ban on alcohol.

The party, primarily based in Uttar Pradesh, also proposed a Rs 25,000 monthly stipend for temple priests and mosque maulanas. The manifesto was unveiled by SBSP's national general secretary and former Uttar Pradesh minister Arvind Rajbhar and Delhi SBSP president Dharamveer. The event saw the presence of senior party leaders, including Shakti Singh, Piyush Mishra, Chandresh Pratap Yadav, and Balli Chaudhary.

Speaking at the event, Arvind Rajbhar emphasized the party's commitment to social justice, inclusive governance, and holistic development. "SBSP is here to be the voice of those who have been ignored for too long. Our manifesto is not just a document, it is a promise to the people of Delhi. We are committed to empowering marginalised communities, providing employment for youth, and ensuring quality education and healthcare for all," said Arvind Rajbhar.

The SBSP manifesto also promised to cap the price of LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to make household essentials more affordable, proposes increasing the widow pension from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000, with special provisions for disabled widows.

The party's Delhi unit chief Dharamveer, in his address, emphasised the party's focus on fundamental development and public welfare.

"Delhi needs leadership that truly understands the struggles of the common people. SBSP is here with a clear vision' to make Delhi a place where every citizen has access to better opportunities, improved public services, and a governance system that works for all," he said.

SBSP is contesting the Delhi elections for the first time and has fielded candidates in three key constituencies: Dharamveer from Janakpuri, Arvind Kumar from Dwarka, and Vinod Chauhan from Matiyara.

