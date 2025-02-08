Delhi Election Results: Why is Parvesh Verma the front-runner for the chief minister post? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : X Pravesh Verma with BJP supporters

Delhi Election Results: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant killer after defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. Verma, a former member of the Lok Sabha, sent a shocker among AAP supporters as Kejriwal was the main face of the party. Verma made Kejriwal bite the dust with over 3,000 votes in a high-stakes contest.

As it is part of the poll strategy, the BJP did not announce the name of the chief minister face, which drew severe criticism from AAP. Kejriwal's party mocked the BJP, saying 'Bina dulha ke baraat'. But, with the outstanding results for the BJP, it is clear that the strategy of not announcing CM candidate worked in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Now, there is a strong buzz that Verma is a strong contender for the chief minister post as he was among top local leaders who led the poll campaign for the party.

Here are the reasons why the BJP may pick him for the CM post: