Delhi Election Results: Who is Parvesh Verma, the former BJP CM's son who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) New Delhi seat candidate Parvesh Verma has given a major jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party by defeating its national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Verma, a former member of the Lok Sabha, has defeated Kejriwal with over 3,000 votes.

Who is Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. He contested the Delhi Assembly Election in 2013 from Mehrauli and won against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Narinder Singh Sejwal and Congress leader Dr Yoganand Shastri. Verma defeated Sejwal by 4,564 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Election, Verma won the West Delhi parliamentary constituency by defeating AAP's Jarnail Singh and sitting Congress MP Mahabal Mishra.

Verma defeated Jarnail Singh with a handsome margin of 2,68,586 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Verma not only retained the constituency but won by a record margin of 5,78,486 votes. Verma defeated Congress leader Mahabal Mishra and AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar. However, the BJP denied him a ticket in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

After being named as the candidate of the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Verma had started "Har Ghar Naukri" (jobs for every household) campaign.

"Har Ghar Naukri is our promise. Through this job fair, we aim to provide jobs to the youth based on their skills and qualifications," Verma had said.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded defeat from his constituency Jangpura and expressed the hope that the BJP would work for the welfare of the people in the area.

“I extend my congratulations to the winning candidate and hope they will focus on the progress and welfare of the people of Jangpura,” he told reporters.

After nine rounds of counting, Sisodia was trailing by 572 votes.