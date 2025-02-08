Delhi election results: Six candidates secure single-digit votes | Here are details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Election officials and others during the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly polls at a counting center.

Delhi election results: Six candidates, all contesting from the New Delhi constituency, secured 'single-digit' votes in the Delhi assembly elections. All the candidates belong to smaller political parties. The lowest vote count was recorded by Iswar Chand of the Bharatrastra Democratic Party, who received just four votes.

Meanwhile, Sangha Nand Bauddh from Bhim Sena, Mukesh Jain from the Rashtrawadi Janlok Party, and Nitya Nand Singh from the Rashtriya Manav Party each secured eight votes.

Additionally, independent candidates Haider Ali and Pankaj Sharma received nine votes each. All six of these candidates were contesting from the New Delhi constituency.

BJP wins with a thumping majority

The BJP is set to form the government in the capital after 26 years, having secured 47 out of 70 Assembly seats and leading in four more, according to Election Commission data. BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-slayer on Saturday with his victory over AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a fierce contest from the New Delhi seat, winning by a margin of 4,089 votes.

Verma, 47, garnered 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal received 25,999 votes and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit got 4,568 votes. Meanwhile, AAP, which faced a major setback against the BJP, managed to secure 21 seats in the 2025 Assembly elections.

BJP workers across India celebrate historic win

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva, MP Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj and other BJP leaders on Saturday celebrated the historic win at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Manoj Tiwari expressed his gratitude to the people of the national capital and assured them that the government would work for the development. Tiwari also mocked at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that the party was 'finished' and had no future in the country or any state.

"Words fall short to express our happiness. We express our gratitude to the people of Delhi... The people of Delhi have expressed their faith in PM Modi's guarantee... We will work for the development of Delhi... AAP is finished... AAP has no future in Delhi, Punjab and the country..." Tiwari said speaking to media.

BJP leader and candidate from New Delhi constituency Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa offered prayers at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital. Speaking to the media, Verma thanked the people for supporting him and giving a huge mandate to the party.

"Delhi's people have given a huge mandate to the BJP. We will respect it and I congratulate the people of Delhi from the bottom of my heart... The credit for this victory goes to Prime Minister Modi... We have many challenges ahead of us, but we have the support of the PM...." Verma said speaking to media.

Workers of the party also celebrated the victory in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.