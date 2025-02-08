Delhi Results: No documents or files to be taken outside Secretariat complex without permission

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi secretariat

Delhi Election Results: As the BJP is all set to form the government in the national capital after 27-years, the General Administration Department, Government of Delhi issued a notice instructing officials not to take documents or files outside Secretariat complex without permission due to security concerns and the safety of records.

General Administration Department, Government of Delhi issues a notice. "To address security concerns and the safety of records, it is requested that no files/documents, Computer Hardware etc. may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from GAD. It is therefore directed that necessary directions may be issued to the concerned Branch In-charges under the Departments/Offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their section/branches," reads the notice.

