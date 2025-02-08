Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
  Delhi Results: No documents or files to be taken outside Secretariat complex without permission

Delhi Election Results: The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 27 years, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the saffron party ahead in 48 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 22.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Published : Feb 08, 2025 13:55 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 13:59 IST
Delhi Assembly Election 2025, Delhi polls, Delhi secretariat
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi secretariat

Delhi Election Results: As the BJP is all set to form the government in the national capital after 27-years, the General Administration Department, Government of Delhi issued a notice instructing officials not to take documents or files outside Secretariat complex without permission due to security concerns and the safety of records. 

General Administration Department notice

General Administration Department, Government of Delhi issues a notice. "To address security concerns and the safety of records, it is requested that no files/documents, Computer Hardware etc. may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without permission from GAD. It is therefore directed that necessary directions may be issued to the concerned Branch In-charges under the Departments/Offices situated in Delhi Secretariat to ensure safety of records, files, documents, electronic files etc. under their section/branches," reads the notice.

India Tv - Delhi Assembly Election 2025, Delhi polls, Delhi results, AAP, BJP

Image Source : INDIA TVGeneral Administration Department, Government of Delhi issues a notice.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)

